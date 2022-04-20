Public Hearing to be Held on Tolling, Replacement of I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges

​CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will host a Public Hearing and receive public comment in-person, online and by mail on an Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project in Clarion County.

The I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.

The in-person Public Hearing will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 4, 2022, at Wolf’s Den Banquet & Conference Facility, 291 Timberwolf Run in Knox. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m. All materials that will be presented during the open house, including a project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and EA documents, are available online and accessible on-demand at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80CanoeCreek from April 19 to May 19, 2022.

PennDOT and FHWA encourage the public to review and comment on the EA during this 30-day period. The EA will be available at physical locations listed at the end of this news release and online until 11:59 p.m. May 19 at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80CanoeCreek. All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission, whether they are provided verbally in person, in writing, via email, through U.S. mail or by way of a form on the online hearing page.

The EA, prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, examines the significance of potential impacts to natural, social, economic, and cultural resources from this project and alternatives under consideration. It will determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement would be prepared, or a Finding of No Significant Impacts would be issued.

The I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges, which cross over Canoe Creek and SR 4005 (Tippecanoe Road) in Beaver Township, Clarion County, were built in 1966. Recent inspections show the westbound bridge is in poor condition, and the eastbound bridge is in fair condition. The purpose of this project is to provide a safe and reliable crossing of I-80 over Tippecanoe Road and Canoe Creek. The proposed project involves replacing the existing structures and updating the roadway within the project limits to meet current design standards and improve safety along the corridor, as well as diversion route improvements.

As previously announced in advance of a public meeting on this project in November 2021, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at Canoe Creek, meaning traffic would only be tolled eastbound at this location.

The public has numerous options to provide comments on this EA:

Testimony will be received at the in-person hearing before an audience with a stenographer. Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80CanoeCreek or by calling 814-201-9939. Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time. Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer. Written comments may be brought to the in-person hearing, completed at the event and deposited in a comment box, or mailed to: PennDOT District 10, Attn: 1-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388.

Comments may be emailed to [email protected] The public may provide comments through the form available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80CanoeCreek. Comment forms will be provided at the in-person Public Hearing and at locations where the EA is available for review. The locations where the public can review a physical copy of the EA documents are:

– Knox Public Library, 305 N. Main St., Knox, PA 16232

– Knox Borough Building, 620 S. Main St., Knox, PA 16232

– Beaver Township Building, 121 Tippecanoe Road, Knox, PA 16232

– PennDOT District 10, 2550 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA 15701

– FHWA Pa. Division, 228 Walnut St., Room 508, Harrisburg, PA 17101

The public hearing location is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Anyone requiring additional information or special assistance to participate in the hearing can reach out via the project email at [email protected] or hotline number, 814-201-9939, by April 26 to coordinate arrangements.

If you would like to request translation services, please reach out via the project email at [email protected] or hotline number, 814-201-9939.

