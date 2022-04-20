Raymond H. Snyder, 87 of West Carrollton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton, Ohio.

He was born on April 12, 1934, in Marienville, PA, the son of the late Raymond W. & Edith (Rodgers) Snyder.

Mr. Snyder was a retired Elevator Repairman for Westinghouse with 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association for 40 years, a member of the American Legion Post #165, Miamisburg; and an avid deer hunter.

Preceded in death by his wife Mildred D. “Dusty” Snyder in 2003, his 3 brothers Bob Snyder, Bill Snyder, and Jim Snyder.

He is survived by his loving son Raymond A. Snyder and wife Lynn, 3 sisters Alecia Gail Gesin and husband Fred, Kate Pasternak and husband Ed, and Naomi Jane Miller, 2 sisters-in-law Chris Snyder & Donna Snyder, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 23,2022 at the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry Street, Marienville, PA.

The family will also receive friends prior to the service from noon until the time of services at 1PM

If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P O Box #91891, Washington DC 20090 in Raymond’s memory.

Please share memories and condolences at www.furlongfuneral.com.

