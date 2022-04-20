Say What?!: Michigan Man’s Tongue Circumference earns Guinness World Record

MICHIGAN – A Michigan man was awarded a Guinness World Record when the circumference of his tongue was officially measured at 4.8 inches.

Dante Barnes of Battle Creek said he first realized his tongue might be unusual when he watched a video online of someone measuring their own tongue and decided to give it a try.

