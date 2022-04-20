 

SPONSORED: Spring Stone Sale Continues at DuBrook (M and B)!

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

dubrook banner (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking to replace stone that was plowed away? Or, do you need stone to dry up areas as the ground thaws? DuBrook (M and B) has you covered!

The company’s annual Spring Stone Sale is happening now!

DuBrook is offering 50% off the delivery price for all stone deliveries within 20 miles.

The company sells a variety of limestone, gravel, sand, and landscape stone that can all be picked up at their Clarion or DuBois plant locations.

Deliveries can also be made in small quantities or 22-ton deliveries with the tri-axle.

Call their Clarion plant at 814-226-8411 for more information.

For more information, visit DuBrook’s website here: https://dubrookinc.com/.

