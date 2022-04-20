 

State Police Calls: Eggs Thrown at Car, Identity Theft, Retail Theft

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp carClarion-based state police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief

State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place along State Route 208 in Elk Township, on Sunday, April 17, around 10:45 a.m.

According to the report, unknown actor(s) threw eggs at the victim’s vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim is listed as a 52-year-old Marble man.

Identity Theft

State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception that occurred sometime between July 12, 2021 and October 31, 2021.

According to police, the identity of a 62-year-old Fairmount City man was used without permission.

The investigation is ongoing.

Retail Theft

State Police are investigating a report of retail theft that took place on Friday, April 15, around 11:55 a.m.

According to police, a 43-year-old Emlenton man is in custody after reportedly shoplifting at Walmart in Clarion.

The man’s name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.


