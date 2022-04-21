4-20 ROUNDUP: Best, Beers Go Deep in Clarion Softball Win; Throwers Have Big Day in Karns City, Redbank Boys Meet and Punxsy Picks Up Another Baseball Triumph

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Jordan Best and Kylee Beers each homered to help stake the Clarion softball team to an early lead and the Bobcats held on for a 12-6 win over Clarion-Limestone Wednesday afternoon.

Best had a monster game for Clarion. She had three hits and three RBI.

(Above, Jordan Best)

Beers also came up big at the play for the Bobcats with a pair of hits and four RBI.

Emily Troese went 3-for-4, and Noel Anthony scored three runs for Clarion, which led 6-0 but had to sweat it out as C-L closed to 6-4 in the top of the third inning.

Clarion got much-needed breathing room with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning to take an 11-5 lead.

Alyssa Wiant was the big bat for the Lions with a pair of RBI.

Payton Simko got the win in the circle. She struck out six in five innings. Noel Anthony got the save by closing out the final two innings without surrendering an earned run.

A-C VALLEY 19, UNION 4 – Mackenzie Parks went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and six RBI and Bella Ielase homered and drove in four as the Falcons rolled past the Damsels.

Meah Ielase also had a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate with two doubles, four runs scored, and a pair of RBI. Avah Burke also scored four times and drove in two during her 2-for-2 day.

TRACK AND FIELD

It was a good day for throwers at the Karns City vs. Redbank Valley boys track and field meet Wednesday afternoon.

Luke Cramer threw 163 feet, 7 inches in the javelin to win the event easily as Karns City emerged with an 87-63 victory over Redbank.

The effort was also a personal best for Cramer, a junior.

He threw 157-8 at the TSTCA Outdoor Championships earlier this month to place third.

Cam Wagner also had a career day for the Bulldogs. The Redbank Valley junior threw 164-1 in the discus, a best for him.

Wagner also won the shot put at 48-5.

Karns City dominated the running events, winning all three relays and getting a pair of wins from Griffin Booher in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Marquese Gardlock won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles for Redbank.

BASEBALL

Payton Hetrick doubled and drove in two runs to highlight a big seventh inning for Punxsutawney in a 10-4 win over DuBois at Showers Field.

The Chucks were clinging to a 5-4 lead before erupting for five runs in the top of the seventh.

Isaac London had three hits, including a triple, and Hetrick had three RBI in the game for Punxsutawney (6-2).

London got the win on the mound, striking out six in seven strong innings.

Josh Tyger, Carter Savage, and Jake Sikora each had doubles for the Chucks.

Alex Pasternak homered for DuBois.

REDBANK VALLEY 18/20, FOREST 0/0 – Playing for the first time in eight days, the Bulldogs routed the Fires in a doubleheader.

In the first game, Bryson Bain went 3-for-3 with a double at the plate and also tossed two no-hit innings, striking out six in the 18-0 win. Redbank scored 15 runs in the first inning.

Tate Minich, Mason Clouse, and Ty Carrier each drove in three runs. Hayden Rearick also threw one no-hit inning.

In the second game, Jeff Douglas threw four no-hit innings, striking out nine in the 20-0 victory.

The Bulldogs used a 13-run second inning to launch the win.

Cole Lufsey and Tyler Hetrick each went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Bain also knocked in three.

