A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 54. South wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light northwest wind.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

