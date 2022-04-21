 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 54. South wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light northwest wind.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.