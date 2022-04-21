Albert George Kachik II, 77, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Born on August 15, 1944, he was the son of the late Albert George and Leona Kachik.

He was a proud member of the United States Army National Guard.

Albert married the former Diana Hosack on August 16, 2006.

He was employed by Joy Manufacturing in the Maintenance Department for over thirty years.

Albert enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening, and excavating with his beloved backhoe.

He was a jack of all trades enjoying tinkering with and fixing all types of things especially cars.

Left to cherish his loving memory is his wife; his sons, John Kachik of New York, Joe Kachik of Franklin, Matt Kachik of Franklin, and Daniel Kachik and his wife Jenifer of Oil City; his daughter, Amy Hosack of Falls Creek; his grandchildren, Kerry Kachik, Jason Kachik, Cara Moore, Julie Kachik, Joey Kachik, Branton Kachik, Blake Kachik, and Morgan Scheffer; his brothers, Tom Kachik and his wife, Terry of Rockland, John Kachik of Sugarcreek, and Steve Kachik and significant other, Adrienne of Rockland; his sisters, Barb Saeli and her husband, Samuel of Franklin, Julia Richards of Meadville, Mary Holsnik and her husband, Gary of Clarence, and Susan Cherry and her husband, James of Sugarcreek; his sister-in-law, Melody Kachik and Patricia Schiffer of Franklin, Albert’s first wife and the mother of his sons.

In addition to his parents, Albert is preceded in death by his brothers, James Kachik and Andrew Kachik.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, from 1 pm to 3 pm with funeral services immediately following at the funeral home at 3 pm.

Albert will be laid to rest in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Albert’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Albert’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

