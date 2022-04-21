Case Against Knox Man Facing Aggravated Assault By DUI Charges Following Paint Township Crash Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Knox man who is facing Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI and related charges stemming from a Paint Township crash was waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 28-year-old Jesse William Shawgo were waived for court on Tuesday, April 19:

– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2

– DUI: High Rte of Alc (Bac.10 – <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

- DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely - 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - Reckless Driving, Summary - Careless Driving - Serious Bodily Injury, Summary - Exceed 65 OR 70 MPH For All Vehicles By 21 MPH - Driving at Safe Speed, Summary - Fail To Keep Right, Summary - Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary - Fail to use safety belt - driver and front seat, Summary The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas. He remains free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, March 7, PSP Clarion were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 60.0, in Paint Township, Clarion County, on December 17, 2021.

Upon arrival at the scene, the involved vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Challenger with a Pa. registration, was observed overturned in the median on I-80. A query of the registration revealed that the involved vehicle was registered to Jesse Shawgo. At the scene, it was determined that the occupants of the vehicle were Jesse Shawgo, one front-seat passenger, and one rear-seat passenger, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, while interviewing Jesse Shawgo, he admitted to being the operator of the vehicle. The PSP trooper on the scene detected an odor of alcoholic beverage about Shawgo’s breath and person, and when questioned, Shawgo stated that he had consumed “approximately 4 or 5 beers” prior to the crash. When asked how fast he was traveling, Shawgo related “approximately 45 mph.” He also added that he was not restrained at the time of the crash.

It was learned during the interview of the rear seat passenger that the front-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the complaint notes.

All occupants of the vehicle were medically evacuated from the scene due to the injuries suffered in the crash.

On December 29, 2021, search warrants for the medical records of all vehicle occupants were prepared and applied for through Magisterial District Office 05-02-36.

A review of the medical records for the operator of the vehicle, Jessie Shawgo, determined that upon his arrival at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, his blood alcohol content was measured at .123%, according to the complaint.

Medical records revealed that the injuries suffered by the front-seat passenger consisted of a scalp laceration, displaced fracture of the right clavicle, and fractures of the right ribs #2,3,4, and 5, the complaint indicates.

A PSP trooper was requested to assist with the analysis and application of the airbag control module of the 2019 Dodge Challenger Coupe. The data received from the module revealed the speed of the vehicle reached a maximum of 91 mph (+/- 0.6 mph) from 4.9 to 4.5 seconds before the first prior event. The speed remained above 86 mph up to 3.3 seconds prior to the event. There was not any break application until 0.9 seconds before the event, according to the complaint.

Shawgo was arraigned at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, March 7, in front of Judge Schill.

