Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chilaquiles with Bacon

Chilaquiles with bacon gives the traditional eggs-and-bacon dish a unique twist!

Ingredients

3-1/2 cups salsa

1/2 cup sour cream



1 package (9 ounces) of tortilla chips2 cups coarsely chopped fresh spinach2 cups shredded taco cheese blend or Mexican cheese blend12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled6 large eggs1/3 cup crumbled Cotija or feta cheese1/4 cup minced fresh cilantroSliced avocado, optional

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, combine salsa and sour cream. Arrange half the tortilla chips in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Layer with half the salsa mixture, all of the spinach, half the shredded cheese, and half the bacon. Top with remaining tortilla chips, salsa mixture, shredded cheese, and bacon.

-Bake, until the dish is heated through and cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into pan; reduce heat to low. Cook until whites are set and yolks begin to thicken, turning once if desired.

-Top chilaquiles with cooked eggs, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and, if desired, avocado.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

