Clarion Rehabilitation Services Celebrates National Occupational Therapy Month

CLARION, Pa. – The Occupational Therapy staff at Clarion Rehabilitation Services is celebrating National Occupational Therapy Month for the month of April with the theme: “Growing to Your Full Potential.”

Regaining independence is what makes Occupational Therapy (OT) different from Physical Therapy (PT).

The staff at Clarion Rehab has three Occupational Therapists (OT’s) and two Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants (COTA’s). Two therapists primarily work in the BHS Clarion Hospital acute care and inpatient rehab/swing bed unit, and three therapists work in the outpatient clinic located “up the hill” from Walmart.

In the outpatient clinic, some typical problems that OT treats are pediatrics (developmental delay, school-related difficulty, handwriting, sensory processing, and autism), hand therapy (tendinitis, pain & stiffness, weakness, and post-operative), lymphedema, neurological disorders, and generalized weakness.

Clarion Rehab takes almost all insurances and would love to help you get back to your full potential.

