Cynthia Lou Smith of New Bethlehem passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

She was born on May 27, 1944, the first child of M. Karl Smith and Pauline I. Smith, and grew up in a spacious Victorian house on Penn Street with her siblings; Shirley (Shumaker), Ellen (Kline), and David.

After graduating from Redbank in 1962 she married, moved to Hawthorn, and raised four children: Paula Austin, Rhonda Roldan, Marcy Morris, and Richard Shick.

Cynthia was an artistic soul who loved to paint.

She spent many years selling her handcrafted gourd bird houses and other novelties at craft fairs across the state.

She was known by many as she rented out video tapes and managed the storefront of Davidson’s TV for 25+ years.

Cynthia couldn’t bear to see neglected and abandoned animals and would quietly intervene.

She was known to provide straw, food and water to dogs chained outside without proper housing.

She often had stray cats neutered and spayed at Drummond’s Vet Clinic.

Her large heart grew to love the many cats she found and that were dropped off on her property.

She left behind her four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, brother and grandson.

A private service is being planned for her family.

Online condolences may be sent to Cynthia’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

