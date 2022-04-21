Deer Creek Winery to Host Traveling Greenhouse with Jennifer

 

Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

277730356_145293977986660_8875779568613921782_nSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville will host “Plant and Sip” by The Traveling Greenhouse with Jennifer, on Sunday, April 24.

The event will be held from Noon to 2:00 p.m. and will take place on the winery’s patio. It will be held inside the winery if inclement weather occurs.

Tickets are $25. The price includes a glass of wine for attendees to enjoy while they create a plant with the help of Traveling Greenhouse with Jennifer.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Rd, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, call Deer Creek at 814-354-7392.


