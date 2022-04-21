DuBrook Purchases Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete Inc. is pleased to announce that DuBrook is buying their concrete production operations located in Meadville, Pa. DuBrook is a member of the M and B Group, which is the parent company of DuBrook, Madison Transfer, and M and B Services. The company is based in Clarion, Pa., and is owned by Mike Hindman and Braun Gourley.
Mike Hindman, President of the M and B Group said, “We plan to operate under the DuBrook name with most of the current Meadville employees.”
DuBrook currently operates plants in Bradford, Butler, Clarion, DuBois, Evans City, and St. Marys.
Braun Gourley, Vice President of M and B Group. explained, “This acquisition will give us a very large coverage area and will allow us to serve the needs of our customers throughout the Meadville area, specifically from Franklin north. We can reach from Erie to Pittsburgh with this acquisition, making our total coverage area one of the largest in Western Pennsylvania. Our goal is to provide high-quality products and dependable service to all of our customers.”
Braun Gourley’s great grandfather, Charles M. Lawrence, began the Clarion branch of the business in 1919. The Lawrence family owned and operated the business until it was sold to the Glenn family in 1984. Paul Glenn purchased their Brookville location in the 1970’s, then the former Lawrence Brothers Concrete business in 1984.
For their first acquisition into ready-mix concrete production, the M and B Group purchased both the Glenn Redi-Mix plant in April of 2014, restoring, in part, the Lawrence family ownership. Then, in 2018, the M and B Group purchased DuBrook from Rosemary Ogorchock Barber. DuBrook, which also had a storied history, was started in 1946 by Rosemary’s father, John (Jack) Ogorchock, in Brookville, Pa., after he returned home from service in the Navy. He began the business with one dump truck, then eventually expanded into ready-mix concrete, home building, and highway construction. To continue their expansion, in June 2021 the M and B Group acquired the Bisett Building Center in Bradford, Pa., which accounted for their sixth ready-mix concrete plant, as well as a store-front offering concrete finishing and construction-related supplies.
“Concrete is our business. You won’t see us selling decking one minute and plumbing supplies the next. In order to really be good at what you do, you need to specialize. Our in-house professional engineer creates our own mix designs based on the specific needs of each customer,” Hindman stated.
DuBrook has over 50 concrete trucks to cover seven plants in order to serve all customers.
“We are truly blessed to have a great team of dedicated and skilled employees to help us. We couldn’t do it without them,” Hindman said. “Heading into spring we truly look forward to serving the demands of our current customers and our new customers in the Meadville area.”
For more information, call 1-844-DuBrook or www.dubrookinc.com.
