Featured Local Job: Grounds and Maintenance Help

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins, a family campground located near Cook Forest, is seeking Grounds and Maintenance help for the 2022 camping season.

Available positions include a full-time grounds & maintenance position commencing immediately and continuing through the camping season. Part-time positions for spring clean-up, with the opportunity to continue the position through the summer and fall seasons, are also available.

Qualified candidates for the full-time position must possess a valid Drivers License.

On-going responsibilities:

Grass mowing and trimming

Campsite maintenance

Leaf blowing, raking & pick-up

Trash & litter removal

Bathroom cleaning

Other grounds and building maintenance related tasks as needed

Successful candidates must demonstrate the following skills:

Demonstrate skills in the safe operation of landscaping equipment

Demonstrate proficiency in operating a zero-turn mower and tractor

Be able to stand and walk for extended periods and be able to work outdoors in various types of weather including rain, heat and cold

Be able to use cleaning and sanitizing agents

Be able to lift 50 lbs

Be able to work independently

Be mechanically inclined and possess a general construction and mechanical knowledge

Must possess a positive attitude and be comfortable interacting with customers

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application.

