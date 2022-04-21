 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Lot Attendant and Receptionist/ Sales Assistant

Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

4 Your Car Connection, Inc, located in Cranberry, currently has openings for a Lot Attendant as well as a Receptionist/ Sales Assistant.

Lot Attendant

  • Hard-working & self- motivated
  • Task oriented
  • Takes direction & works well independently
  • Reliable & responsible
  • Able to handle physical labor

A valid PA driver’s license is required. This is a full-time position. No experience is necessary, they will train the right individual.

Receptionist/ Sales Assistant

  • Greeting customers
  • – Managing/directing phone system with customers and staff
  • – Aiding sales staff
  • – Computer experience, filing & misc. tasks

The candidate should be a team player with an excellent personality and great with customers.

Please e-mail your resume and cover letter to [email protected]; submit an application on their website, under the career tab, at 4yourcarconnection.com; or stop by 4YCC’s Administrative building at the 257/322 Cranberry intersection.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.