Featured Local Job: Supervisor of Special Education

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has openings for Two Supervisors of Special Education.

Supervisor of Special Education (Two Positions Available)

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (210 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the administration in the mid-western PA region. Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification. Requires updated clearances for working in schools. Please note, a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take the necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well (hiring would be contingent on your completing the necessary certification).

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Special Education at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming; coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner; facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students; make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel; and provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in their care.

The deadline to apply is May 11, 2022.

Send the completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail it to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

The application packet includes, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

