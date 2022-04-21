Governor Wolf Announces $2M to Rehabilitate Brady Tunnel, $105K to Replace Pedestrian Bridge in Sligo Borough

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday, April 20, announced the approval of $2 million to rehabilitate the Brady Tunnel and $105,000.00 to replace a pedestrian bridge in Sligo Borough.

Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Awards for Clarion County

– Clarion County: $2 million to rehabilitate Brady Tunnel, a 2,468-foot railroad tunnel on Armstrong Trails, a rails to trails project. This would close one of the top trail gaps in the state, with continuing construction including a steel tunnel liner/drainage system and cast-in-place footings.

– Borough of Sligo: $105,000.00 to replace the pedestrian bridge over Licking Creek, adjacent to Route 58. federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL)

In addition, funding for a total of 64 projects was approved on Wednesday to improve transportation alternatives and enhance mobility and public accessibility across the state, 43 of which are funded through the federal BIL.

“This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is quickly helping Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “These projects will help make travel in these communities safer and healthier.”

The administration awarded $54.1 million through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program Set-Aside or Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside. Before the BIL’s passage, $18 million was available. The TA Set-Aside provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose, and safe routes to school projects.

“Transportation affects every aspect of our lives,” Gramian said. “We are pleased to bring so many important improvements to communities across Pennsylvania.”

A list of awards for the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Projects, including those funded by the BIL (noted as “(BIL)”), is available on the program web page.

The applications were reviewed, and selections were made based on such criteria as safety benefits, the reasonableness of cost, readiness for implementation, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leverage of other projects or funding. The applications were reviewed by representatives from PennDOT, the State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the State Department of Health, and three Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.

Information about the state’s infrastructure and results the department is delivering for Pennsylvanians can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/results.

