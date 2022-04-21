 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

James C. “Jim” O’Neil

Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-OnPM4gDBM8EGhyJames C. “Jim” O’Neil, 86, of Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Shippenville.

James was born in Oil City on August 8, 1935.

He was the son of the late William and Dorothy Hartzel O’Neil.

Jim was a former member of the Coon and Fox Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking trips to casinos, especially in Salamanca, New York.

He had been employed as a foreman for Joy Manufacturing and retired in 1998 following 31 years of service.

James was married in on May 25, 1957 to Betty A. Dunkle O’Neil. Mrs. O’Neil preceded him in death on November 30, 2019.

Jim is survived by his children Terry Wade Sr. and his wife Barbara of Oil City, and Barbara Melton and her husband Emmett of Sun City Center, Florida; Three Grandchildren survive: Terry Wade, Jr. and his wife Victoria, of Richmond, Virginia, Julie Wade of Franklin, and April Burns and her husband Matthew of Kennerdell; four great grandchildren: Tracie Alabaugh, Frankie Alabaugh, Cassandra Craig, and Evie Wade; and six great – great grand children: Maddison, Aaliyah, Henry, Arianna, Paisleigh, and Alex, his sister in law Mae, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and several cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his siblings: Geraldine Flinchbaugh, Donald O’Neil, Richard O’Neil, Donna Irwin, and Dennis O’Neil as well as a number of brothers in law and sisters in law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Best Funeral Home 2781 Rte. 257 Seneca, Cranberry Township, from 11am – 1pm on Friday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 1pm with the Rev. Jeff Bobin, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Starr Cemetery, Ninevah, Clarion County.

To send a condolence, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.