James C. “Jim” O’Neil, 86, of Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Shippenville.

James was born in Oil City on August 8, 1935.

He was the son of the late William and Dorothy Hartzel O’Neil.

Jim was a former member of the Coon and Fox Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking trips to casinos, especially in Salamanca, New York.

He had been employed as a foreman for Joy Manufacturing and retired in 1998 following 31 years of service.

James was married in on May 25, 1957 to Betty A. Dunkle O’Neil. Mrs. O’Neil preceded him in death on November 30, 2019.

Jim is survived by his children Terry Wade Sr. and his wife Barbara of Oil City, and Barbara Melton and her husband Emmett of Sun City Center, Florida; Three Grandchildren survive: Terry Wade, Jr. and his wife Victoria, of Richmond, Virginia, Julie Wade of Franklin, and April Burns and her husband Matthew of Kennerdell; four great grandchildren: Tracie Alabaugh, Frankie Alabaugh, Cassandra Craig, and Evie Wade; and six great – great grand children: Maddison, Aaliyah, Henry, Arianna, Paisleigh, and Alex, his sister in law Mae, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and several cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his siblings: Geraldine Flinchbaugh, Donald O’Neil, Richard O’Neil, Donna Irwin, and Dennis O’Neil as well as a number of brothers in law and sisters in law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Best Funeral Home 2781 Rte. 257 Seneca, Cranberry Township, from 11am – 1pm on Friday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 1pm with the Rev. Jeff Bobin, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Starr Cemetery, Ninevah, Clarion County.

To send a condolence, please visit www.hilebest.com.

