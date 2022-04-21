Strattanville Man Accused of Smashing Vehicle Tail Lights With Golf Club

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man is facing charges after reportedly smashing the tail lights of a vehicle with a golf club at a residence earlier this month.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Kaden Isaac Coull in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on April 13.

According to a criminal complaint, Kaden Coull went to the victim’s residence on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, and entered through the east side door.

It was noted that Coull did not have permission to enter the residence, the complaint indicates.

While at the residence, Coull smashed the rear tail lights and cracked the rear bumper of the victim’s vehicle using a golf club, according to the complaint.

The damages are estimated to be greater than $1,000.00 and less than $5,000.00, the complaint notes.

Coull has been charged with the following offenses:

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary arraignment is set for Thursday, April 21, at 10:00 a.m., with Judge Quinn presiding.

