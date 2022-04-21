 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Randy Edward Brown

Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tDkPR7EMNJlaRandy Edward Brown, 74, of Franklin, passed away at 8:15 A.M. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at The Caring Place.

Born in Franklin on September 5, 1947 he was the son of Dorothy Kelly Brown and the late Robert Edward Brown.

Randy was a graduate of Franklin High School.

In his earlier years, he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, an achievement he was very proud of.

He was a life member of the Franklin Elk’s Lodge #110 and he served in various positions throughout the years at the club. Randy enjoyed playing Texas Hold’Em and when his health permitted enjoyed duck pin bowling at the Elk’s Club.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.

On August 1, 1969 he married the former Carol Weeter and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Wade Brown and his wife Amy of Cooperstown; two grandchildren, Alexa and Alaina Brown; a sister, Darlene Sue Soboleski of Houston, TX and number of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:30 P.M.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.