Randy Edward Brown, 74, of Franklin, passed away at 8:15 A.M. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at The Caring Place.

Born in Franklin on September 5, 1947 he was the son of Dorothy Kelly Brown and the late Robert Edward Brown.

Randy was a graduate of Franklin High School.

In his earlier years, he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, an achievement he was very proud of.

He was a life member of the Franklin Elk’s Lodge #110 and he served in various positions throughout the years at the club. Randy enjoyed playing Texas Hold’Em and when his health permitted enjoyed duck pin bowling at the Elk’s Club.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.

On August 1, 1969 he married the former Carol Weeter and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Wade Brown and his wife Amy of Cooperstown; two grandchildren, Alexa and Alaina Brown; a sister, Darlene Sue Soboleski of Houston, TX and number of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:30 P.M.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

