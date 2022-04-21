Sherry C. Levy, 64, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on May 13, 1957 in Chambersburg; a daughter of the late Guy and Virginia Furley Cump.

Sherry graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a BFA in Theatre in 1978, where she went on to be a nationally touring actress.

After moving to Clarion in 1986, she started working at Wein’s on Main Street and had her own clothing alterations business, Having A Fit.

In her free time, Sherry loved swimming at the YMCA and her frequent visits to see her friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Samuel Levy and his fiancée, Sydney, of Monroeville; her grandchildren, Hannah, Charlotte, Lex, and Oaklynn; a sister, Guyla Alwine of State College; a nephew, Guy Alwine, also of State College; and her former husband, Robert Levy of Clarion.

In addition to her immediate family, Sherry leaves behind countless friends and former customers who meant the world to her and she cherished each and every one of them.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A private graveside service will take place at the Norland Cemetery in Chambersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in honor of Sherry be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.