SPONSORED: Dinner Theatre this Weekend, Mother’s Day Brunch at Wanango
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club, this weekend, for a sentimental journey through the 1940’s!
They are hosting a Dinner Theatre in collaboration with The Barrow Civic Theatre on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd.
Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m.
Dinner: 6:30 p.m.
The show will follow dinner. A cash bar will be available.
Call The Barrow Civic Theatre to purchase your tickets, today – tickets are limited! They can be reached at 814-437-3440.
They are open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Dinner options are listed below. All dinners are served with a side salad, dauphinoise potatoes, & vegetable du jour (except for the Eggplant Parmesan which only comes with a side salad).
This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
It’s never too early to start planning for that special mother in your life!
Treat “Mom” to a fantastic Mother’s Day Brunch at Wanango on Sunday, May 8th!
Reservations are required!
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 – select option #2.
Brunch is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.