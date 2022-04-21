 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Dinner Theatre this Weekend, Mother’s Day Brunch at Wanango

Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango-dining-roomRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club, this weekend, for a sentimental journey through the 1940’s!

They are hosting a Dinner Theatre in collaboration with The Barrow Civic Theatre on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd.

Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m.
Dinner: 6:30 p.m.

The show will follow dinner. A cash bar will be available.

Call The Barrow Civic Theatre to purchase your tickets, today – tickets are limited! They can be reached at 814-437-3440.

They are open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dinner options are listed below. All dinners are served with a side salad, dauphinoise potatoes, & vegetable du jour (except for the Eggplant Parmesan which only comes with a side salad).

This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Wanango Dinner Theatre

It’s never too early to start planning for that special mother in your life!

Treat “Mom” to a fantastic Mother’s Day Brunch at Wanango on Sunday, May 8th!

Reservations are required!

To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 – select option #2.

Brunch is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Wanango Mother's Day


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.