 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Join UCIP & Deliver Much Needed Support to People With Disabilities

Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

UCIP-cookUCIP provides help to an individual in his/her own home based upon their needs.

(Pictured above: UCIP services are customized to meet the individual needs, interests, and capabilities of each person they serve.)

Supports typically focus on budgeting, meal planning, transportation, and assistance with medical appointments.

UCIP has over 40 years of experience in providing state-of-the-art support and services for people living with disabilities. Their services are customized to meet the individual needs, interests, and capabilities of each person they serve.

UCIP offers support with:

  • Day Services Options
  • Residential Living Options
  • Community Habilitation & Social Integration
  • Employment Training
  • Life Skills Training
  • In-Home Services

UCIP’s dedication and well-trained staff are committed to providing excellent service aimed at maximizing the potential of each person they serve.

Please contact them to explore service options. They would be happy to meet with you and answer any questions you may have.

JOIN UCIP’s GREAT SUPPORT STAFF!

UCIP is committed to establishing communities so that all people can experience their desired quality of life where choices, relationships, and values are respected and where they have ongoing opportunities for personal growth.

Click here to learn more about their jobs | Download Application

Please contact the UCIP nearest you to explore employment options. They would be happy to meet with you and answer any questions you may have.

UCIP Day Services of Venango County
33 Seneca Street
Oil City, PA

Clarion County
11289 Route 322
Shippenville, PA

UCIP Residential Services of Venango County
155 East Bissell Ave.
Oil City, PA

Crawford County
18282 Technology Drive
Suite 202, Meadville, PA

No telephone calls please. Equal Opportunity Employer.

UCIP Logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.