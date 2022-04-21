State Police Seeking Information on Suspects in Retail Thefts at Walmart Stores in Clarion, Warren Counties

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects in retail thefts that recently occurred at Walmart Stores in Clarion and Warren Counties.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop C – Clarion Barracks responded to the Clarion Walmart located at 63 Perkins Rd, Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of a retail theft that occurred on April 6, 2022.

The two pictured suspects walked into the store and stole store merchandise by filling bags they brought into the store. The items that were stolen included several breast milk pumps and calculators valued at approximately $3,000.00.

After removing the items from the store, the individuals fled the store in the pictured vehicle which is believed to be a black in color Dodge Minivan.

Prior to committing the above theft, the Conewango Township Police Department responded to the Walmart located at 2901 Market Street, in Warren, Warren County, on April 6, 2022.

The same suspects stole several breast pumps and nursing pads by placing the items into shopping bags before fleeing the store in the same black Dodge Minivan. The items that were stolen totaled approximately $1,300.00.

It was then discovered that the same suspects entered the Walmart located at 50 Foster Brook Blvd., in Bradford, McKean County, on April 6, 2022, and conducted a similarly-styled retail theft by placing breast milk pumps and calculators into shopping bags brought into the store before fleeing the scene in the same black Dodge minivan. The items that were stolen were valued at approximately $3,400.00.

The two suspects are believed to be two black females between the ages of 18 and 25. Approximately 5’3” to 5’8” in height, one female has a slender build and the other has a larger build.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of the Release Date of Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and is subject to change or update.

