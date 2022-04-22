A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly between 1am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

