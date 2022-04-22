 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly between 1am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.