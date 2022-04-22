Clair Allen “Terry” Niedfeldt, age 76, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born in La Crosse, WI on October 22, 1945, son of the late Theodore and Rosa (Lovell) Niedfeldt.

Clair was a truck driver for 50 years for Ricochet Xpress.

He loved his morning coffee, fishing and playing bingo at the Clarion VFW.

Clair is survived by three daughters, one brother and one sister.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

