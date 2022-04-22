 

Clair Allen “Terry” Niedfeldt

Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pzAVzxhJtcClair Allen “Terry” Niedfeldt, age 76, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born in La Crosse, WI on October 22, 1945, son of the late Theodore and Rosa (Lovell) Niedfeldt.

Clair was a truck driver for 50 years for Ricochet Xpress.

He loved his morning coffee, fishing and playing bingo at the Clarion VFW.

Clair is survived by three daughters, one brother and one sister.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

