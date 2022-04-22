Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caramel Snickerdoodle Bars

These cookie bars combine two lovely flavors!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups packed brown sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature2 teaspoons vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt1/4 cup sugar3 teaspoons ground cinnamon2 cans (13.4 ounces each) of dulce de leche12 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped1/3 cup heavy whipping cream1 tablespoon light corn syrup

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 13×9-in. baking pan with parchment, letting ends extend 1 inch over the sides.

-In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Spread onto the bottom of the prepared pan.

-In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the mixture over the batter. Bake until edges are light brown, 25-30 minutes. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.

-Spread dulce de leche over crust. In a small saucepan, combine white baking chocolate, cream, and corn syrup; cook and stir over low heat until smooth. Cool slightly. Spread over dulce de leche. Sprinkle with remaining cinnamon sugar. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 1 hour.

-Lifting with parchment, remove from pan. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.