CU Football: Golden Eagles to Hold Scrimmage on April 23 at Memorial Stadium

CLARION, Pa. – Head football coach Raymond Monica announced that the Golden Eagle football team will close their 2022 spring season with a team scrimmage on Saturday, April 23. Kickoff for the scrimmage will commence at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Memorial Stadium, and s free and open to the public.

Monica took over as the Golden Eagles’ head football coach earlier this year, and is concluding his first spring season at the helm of the program.

