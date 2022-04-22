CU Track & Field: Golden Eagles Shine at SRU Invitational

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Three members of the Golden Eagle track & field team represented the squad at the SRU Invitational on Thursday, with all three acquitting themselves well in their respective events at Bill Lennox Track at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

Haley Schaller was the top performer for Clarion on Thursday, winning the 3000m Steeplechase with a time of 11:59.54. That was just one second behind Abby Sullivan’s best time of the year in the 3000m Steeplechase and represented a PSAC qualifying mark. Courtney Kosanovic came up just barely short of hitting that mark herself but still did well by placing third with a time of 12:23.24.

Elsewhere, distance runner/javelin thrower Autumn Pettinato came up just shy of a PSAC qualifying mark in her throwing event. Pettinato took third in the Javelin with a mark of 34.18m. That was also just 0.3m shy of a PR in the event for her.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.