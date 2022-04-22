 

CU Track & Field: Golden Eagles Shine at SRU Invitational

Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_Schaller01SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Three members of the Golden Eagle track & field team represented the squad at the SRU Invitational on Thursday, with all three acquitting themselves well in their respective events at Bill Lennox Track at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

Haley Schaller was the top performer for Clarion on Thursday, winning the 3000m Steeplechase with a time of 11:59.54. That was just one second behind Abby Sullivan’s best time of the year in the 3000m Steeplechase and represented a PSAC qualifying mark. Courtney Kosanovic came up just barely short of hitting that mark herself but still did well by placing third with a time of 12:23.24.

Elsewhere, distance runner/javelin thrower Autumn Pettinato came up just shy of a PSAC qualifying mark in her throwing event. Pettinato took third in the Javelin with a mark of 34.18m. That was also just 0.3m shy of a PR in the event for her.


