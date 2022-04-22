Dale Kathleen Snyder Albert, 72, of the Grove at New Wilmington, formerly of Butler, passed away early Monday morning (4-18-22) at the Grove following an extended illness.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 2, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Edwin G. II and Marion Brooks Snyder.

She was a 1968 graduate of Butler High School, a graduate of Edinboro State College (now University) in 1972 with a B. S. in Art Education, and later graduated from Indiana State College (now University) with a Master’s Degree in Art Education.

Dale was Elementary Art Director at Moniteau School District from 1972 to 1985 and served the same position at St. Luke Lutheran School from 1986 to 1998, teaching art education for nearly twenty-seven years.

She was selected for Nationals for Outstanding Elementary Teachers in America in 1974-75 and again in 1975-76.

She was a longtime member of NEA and National Assn. and Pa. Assn. of Art Teachers.

She taught Sunday School at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Butler and later at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Cabot.

Dale was a dedicated and faithful member of St Luke’s Lutheran Church at Cabot and participated faithfully as long as health permitted.

She is survived by her beloved daughter Kimberly Kathleen (Jurich) of Boynton Beach, FL. and Lewisburg, WV.

She is also survived by three sisters: Gail Patricia Campbell of New Castle, Dawn Karen Dowd of Butler, and Nancy Carol Seaman of Pittsburgh, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday (April 30th) at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot with Pastor Ben Berteau officiating.

She will be laid to rest privately in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her daughter suggests memorials be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

