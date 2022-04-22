Ernestine Mae Bullers, 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away in the morning hours of Thursday, April 21, 2022, while a resident of Laurelbrook Landing in Brookville, PA.

Ernestine was born on January 15, 1931, to the late Frank and Laura (Huffman) Drayer in Fairmount City, PA.

Ernestine married the love of her life, Casper Y. Bullers on September 29, 1950, in Fairmount City; Casper preceded her in passing on March 7, 2000.

She graduated from the New Bethlehem Area High School in New Bethlehem, PA.

After graduation she then started her working career at Clarion Glass in Clarion, Sylvania in Brookville, and then at the Brookville Glove Company in Brookville, prior to becoming a homemaker for a period of time as she raised her four boys.

Once her four boys were raised, she returned to a working career outside of her home at the Jefferson Manor Activities Department, until she finally retired in February 1991.

She enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Above all else, Ernestine loved being a homemaker, raising her family, and helping others.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Brookville, along with her husband and four boys.

Ernestine is survived by four sons; Casper Jr. (Judy) Bullers of Brookville, PA, Terry (Teresa) Bullers of Brookville, PA, Gary (Jo) Bullers of Summerville, PA, Clyde (Margie) Bullers of Brookville, PA; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one sister; Alma (Ronald) Whitling.

Ernestine is preceded in passing by her parents and husband. Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 11am to 1pm at the First Baptist Church, 101 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing, beginning at 1pm and officiated by Pastor David Blair.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church of Brookville.

Interment will take place at Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

