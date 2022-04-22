Featured Local Job: Administration Careers at C-L School District
The Clarion-Limestone Area School District currently has openings for a Business Manager, a Payroll/ Benefits Manager, and a Management Information Systems Director.
BUSINESS MANAGER
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business management, or related field with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, investments, purchasing, and risk management. K-12 public school experience preferred. Salary commensurate with experience.
PAYROLL/BENEFITS MANAGER
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS DIRECTOR
Requirements: Management Information Systems or Computer Science degree in a school setting preferred but not required.
Please forward a letter of interest, resume, and three letters of recommendation by 2:00 PM on May 3, 2022, to:
Mr. John Johnson, Substitute Superintendent
4091 C-L School Road
Strattanville, PA 16258
EOE
