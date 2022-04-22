Featured Local Job: Administration Careers at C-L School District

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District currently has openings for a Business Manager, a Payroll/ Benefits Manager, and a Management Information Systems Director.

BUSINESS MANAGER

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business management, or related field with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, investments, purchasing, and risk management. K-12 public school experience preferred. Salary commensurate with experience.

PAYROLL/BENEFITS MANAGER



Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance or five years of responsible school accounting office experience or equivalent knowledge including General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Payroll, State and Federal taxes and reports.

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS DIRECTOR

Requirements: Management Information Systems or Computer Science degree in a school setting preferred but not required.

Please forward a letter of interest, resume, and three letters of recommendation by 2:00 PM on May 3, 2022, to:

Mr. John Johnson, Substitute Superintendent

4091 C-L School Road

Strattanville, PA 16258

EOE



