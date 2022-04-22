 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Indiana County Teen Charged With Forging Signatures on Nominating Petitions

Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Gavel on fingerprint document from getting arrestedINDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – District Attorney Bob Manzi announced on Thursday that an Indiana teen has been charged with forging signatures on a nominating petition.

According to Manzi, 18-year-old Jonathan Carson Midkiff of Indiana, forged signatures on a nominating petition for Candidate Brian Doyle for the Spring primary election for the 62nd Legislative District, Representative in the General Assembly.

The charges include:

1) Forgery, graded as a Misdemeanor of the first degree

2) Tampering with records or identification, a misdemeanor of the first degree
3) Unsworn falsification to authorities, a misdemeanor of the third degree
4) Tampering with public records or information, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

In April of 2022, a complaint was made to the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office that there appeared to be approximately 10 signatures on the nominating petition for Brian Doyle, candidate for state representative, that were forged.

Chief County Detective Bradley Shields initiated the investigation into the complaint. It was determined that two of the purported signers have been living outside of Indiana County since 2021 and one of the purported signers is incapacitated and unable to sign documents. Other purported signers advised Chief Detective Shields that they did not sign this petition.

The nominating petitions are circulated at the beginning of each year by candidates for various public offices. The candidates need to obtain a certain number of signatures to be placed on the ballot for the May primary. It should be noted that these nominating petitions are not votes and there is no evidence in this investigation of any fraudulent votes. Further, there has been no evidence that the candidate, Brian Doyle, had any knowledge of these forgeries.

At this point, the defendant has only been charged and remains innocent until proven guilty under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.