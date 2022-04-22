 

John E. DeWoody

Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zlAnCgGOCGe0H8John E. DeWoody, 75, of Dempseytown passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

John was born on October 13, 1946, in Oil City to the late Harold and Myrtle (Shirey) DeWoody.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1965.

John was employed for 33 years as a welder with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his sons, John DeWoody II of FL, David DeWoody of FL, Micah DeWoody and wife Missy of Dempseytown, Christopher DeWoody and wife Autumn of KY, Joe DeWoody and wife Jen of Dempseytown; his grandchildren, Christopher, Kelsey, Kayla, Brittany, Lilly, Christopher, Priscilla, Emily, Lucas, Isabella, Reese, Kaylyn; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry DeWoody and wife Nancy of Mercer; sisters, Darlene Britt of Dempseytown, Kim Brady and husband Steve of Pleasantville; a sister-in-law, Joanne DeWoody of Franklin; Brian Hall, who was like a son to him, and his daughters, Morgan and Jordan all of Oil City.

John was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Carl and Ron DeWoody and a brother who died in infancy; and Brian Hall’s wife, Tammy.

A private graveside service is being conducted for the family at the Dempseytown Lutheran Cemetery.

John’s family would like to extend a thank you to Caitlin, and the entire staff at West Park Rehab for their care for John over the past several years.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


