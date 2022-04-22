Lt. Col. Jonathan Bell Returns Home to Surprise Son

Ann Bell of Leeper submitted this video of her son, a very surprised Asher Bell, being greeted by his dad, Lt. Col. Jonathan Bell USAF at North Clarion Junior-Senior High School. Jonathan returned home after a long 7-month deployment. Sue Preston Lencer, Alice Lingo Graham, and the North Clarion baseball staff helped coordinate the surprise for Asher!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.