Michael Patton Advising: Key Retirement and Tax Numbers for 2022
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Key Retirement and Tax Numbers for 2022.
Every year, the Internal Revenue Service announces cost-of-living adjustments that affect contribution limits for retirement plans and various tax deduction, exclusion, exemption, and threshold amounts. Here are a few of the key adjustments for 2022.
Estate, Gift, and Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax
– The annual gift tax exclusion (and annual generation-skipping transfer tax exclusion) for 2022 is $16,000, up from $15,000 in 2021.
– The gift and estate tax basic exclusion amount (and generation-skipping transfer tax exemption) for 2022 is $12,060,000, up from $11,700,000 in 2021.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Key-Retirement-and-Tax-Numbers-for-2022.c9880.htm
