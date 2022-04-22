Clarion County EDC Gets Nearly $100k for Cleanup of Former Glass Plant Site

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced Thursday the approval of $96,006 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to conduct an environmental assessment at a former Owens-Illinois glass plant in Clarion.

(Archive photo of the demolition of a portion of the former Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in 2012.)

“Funding from the Industrial Sites Reuse Program allows boroughs and cities to perform needed environmental assessments to identify and address any potentially harmful chemicals,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “Our investments help communities across the commonwealth in their revitalization efforts to keep Pennsylvania the best place to live, work, and play.”

ISRP funds will be used to complete a Phase II and III environmental assessment at the former Owens Illinois glass plant along Grand Avenue.

The assessment will include soil borings/monitoring well installation, groundwater and quarterly groundwater sampling and preparation of reports.

The Clarion County EDC applied for the funding on behalf of Miles Brothers, LLC, a private developer who owns the site and intends to clean the site and return the property to positive use. Miles Brothers purchased the site in 2016 and have since began converting it into a business park. Most recently, American Precast Manufacturing built a 12,600 square-foot industrial building on a 2.15-acre commercial parcel at Glassworks Business Park.

“The ISRP allows communities to reconnect and grow, without the threat of toxic chemicals,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “These assessments will guide the eventual cleanup of this site and how it is developed in the future.”

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

