Police Issue Update On Human Remains Found At Oil Creek State Park

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police have released an update on the investigation into human remains discovered at Oil Creek State Park on Friday, April 15.

Franklin-based State Police said the remains were found by a hiker while walking through the park on Friday, April 15, around 8:07 p.m.

Titusville Police were contacted, and after determining the location of the remains, they notified Franklin-based State Police. Troopers responded to the scene and verified that the remains were human.

PSP requested the Mercyhurst Anthropology team and they responded to the scene. The remains are still being analyzed in an effort to develop a possible identity.

Franklin-based State Police are working in conjunction with the Titusville Police Department to identify the deceased victim.

More details will be released at a later date.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.