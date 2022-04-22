Say What?!: Ohio Zoo Announces Hatching of Baby Humboldt Penguin

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio announced the hatching of a baby Humboldt penguin that is being hand-raised by keepers.

The zoo announced on Twitter that the baby was hatched on March 20, and the decision was made to hand-raise the tiny penguin due to the birds being kept indoors to protect them from an avian flu outbreak.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.