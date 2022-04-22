SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Helps with Fall Prevention
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Falls and a fear of falling can diminish your ability to lead a full and independent life.
A fall can result in unwanted outcomes including injury, loss of independence, and decreased ability to do the things that are most important to you. You can prevent falling by regularly doing the physical activities you enjoy and working with a physical therapist to improve your balance, muscle strength, and endurance.
Although one in four older adults fall each year, it is not a part of normal aging. The physical therapists at West Park Rehab can help you assess your risk factors and develop a plan to address them so you can remain independent. Treatment may include education on how to make your home as safe as possible, providing you with appropriate exercises and balance training, and working with other health care professionals to address any underlying medical conditions that could increase your fall risk.
One of the unique tools used at West Park Rehab is the fall prevention harness system. This system uses a comfortable and secure harness that allows a patient to work on their balance and walking without risk of falling.
The therapists at West Park Rehab will work with you to develop an individualized treatment and training program specific to your personal goals.
You can request an appointment using the following link: https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.
Or – call our offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca: 814-493-8631.
What Are Balance Problems?
A balance problem exists when a person has difficulty keeping a stable and upright body position, whether moving or staying still. There are many causes of balance problems, including:
– Muscle weakness.
– Joint stiffness and decreased movement.
– Inner ear problems.
– Certain medicines (such as those prescribed for depression and high blood pressure).
– Lack of physical activity or too much sitting.
– Simple aging.
Balance problems also can be caused by medical conditions, such as:
– Stroke.
– Parkinson disease.
– Multiple sclerosis.
– Traumatic brain injury.
– Arthritis.
– Spinal cord injury.
– Cognitive diseases (conditions that affect learning or thinking).
– Diabetes.
How Is It Diagnosed?
If you see a physical therapist at West Park Rehab first, they will conduct a full evaluation that includes taking your health history. Your physical therapist will also perform tests to check your overall physical ability in areas such as:
– Movement.
– Strength.
– Coordination.
– Visual tracking.
– Balance.
How Can a West Park Rehab Physical Therapist Help?
West Park Rehab Physical therapists offer many options to treat balance problems, based on each person’s needs. They evaluate many systems of the body, including:
– Muscles and joints.
– The inner ear.
– Eye tracking ability.
– Skin sensation.
– Proprioception (position awareness in the joints).
– Circulation.
The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts who prescribe active movement techniques and physical exercise to improve these systems. Exercises may include:
– Stretching.
– Strengthening.
– Position awareness.
– Visual tracking.
– Inner ear retraining.
