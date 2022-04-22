State Police Investigating Theft of Over $12K from Local Business

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an theft of over $12,000.00 from a business located along State Route 66 in Farmington Township.

On Tuesday, April 12, around 2:31 p.m., PSP Marienville received a report of theft in the amount of $12,450.24 from Car Mate Trailers located in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 59-year-old Lucinda man.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

