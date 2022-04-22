Union School to Host Prom at High School on April 30

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union School will be hosting the prom this year at the high school on April 30.

The theme is Into the Jungle, with prom activities starting at 5:00 p.m. and crowning at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Prom court pictured above:

Top Row – Boys, left to right: Aiden Weaver, Isaac Saylor, Caden Rainey, Christian Rodgers, Peter Hardy, and Carter Terwint. Bottom Row – Girls, left to right:



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.