Planning Commission Provides Preliminary Approval for Paint Township Providential Park Development

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A new housing development and gymnasium in Paint Township received preliminary approval at the Wednesday night meeting of the Clarion County Planning Commission.

Providential Park Development will be located off Route 66 on a 16.885 parcel across the road from Lost in the Wilds Brewing. The project is being developed by C. M. Nellis Holdings, LLC.

The family housing portion would include seven duplexes – 4,116 square foot buildings with two-family dwellings that include three bedrooms, two baths, and adequate parking.

“There isn’t too much of this type of rental housing for families,” said Chad Nellis. I want to do the housing, but rising costs and availability may delay that part of the project.

According to Nellis, the priority is to build the 16,800 square foot gym. The gym would provide access for people who want to play basketball or other indoor sports. Schools in the area have restricted access to their courts because of liability concerns. The new gym could provide space for student practice or community members of all ages for basketball.

Completion dates are hard to nail down.

“The steel building for the gym is on order, and it’s difficult to say when that will arrive. It could be anywhere between August and December. I’m hoping to finish the gym by next spring.”

In terms of the duplexes, a starting date is also hard to project.

“It’s hard enough to do the gym,” Nellis continued. “The cost is going up again. We’ll do the infrastructure including excavation and getting ready for the buildings. Hopefully, we’ll get it all in, but I can’t say for sure of the actual start date.”

Although C. M. Nellis Holdings has purchased other rental units in Clarion County, this is the first time Chad has built a business from the ground up.

“This has been a learning experience, and I thank everyone for their help,” Nellis noted.

Planning Director Kristi Amato also offered some advice at the meeting.

“Let’s say next year you do build the gym,” Amato said. “What you will need to do is you can come in for final approval just on the gym as it is being done in phases. With this preliminary approval, you have five years to finish everything. After you finish any of the housing buildings, you can get your occupancy permit for each structure.”

County Engineer Kevin Reichard offered the official description of the project.

• The applicant proposes to construct seven new two-family duplex dwellings and also a new 16,800 square-foot gym building on the 16.885-acre parcel located along the westerly side of State Route 66. A newly-paved driveway with a cartway width of 20 feet will serve the entire development.

• Each living unit includes driveway parking for four vehicles being 10’ x 20’ in size and one garage space. The gymnasium will have 28 new parking spaces, 10’ x 20’ in size, and will also have two ADA handicap spaces for a total of 30 parking spaces. A PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit has been approved for direct driveway access from State Route 66.

• Pennsylvania American Water will supply municipal water service to the development. Pennsylvania American Water will provide sewer service to the development. The EADS group has approved the Stormwater Management Plan for the development. The Clarion Conservation District has approved the NPDES permit for the development.

• The minimum setback that distances have been met under the SALDO section 316 for multiple-family dwellings. No modification applications are being requested or appear to be needed. Copies have been forwarded to the Paint Township supervisors.

