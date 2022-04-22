William J. Spring Sr., 67, of Erie, passed away Tuesday April 12, 2022 on his birthday at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Ridgway, PA on April 12, 1955 son of the late William E. and Mary Ann Lyons Spring.

Bill was a graduate of Venango Christian High School Class of 1973, and Gannon College Class of 1977.

He began his career with Quaker State and retired from Pennzoil Co. as a Branch Manager.

He was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Harborcreek, a member of the Knights of Columbus and was active in the Cursillo Movement.

Bill spent many years coaching soccer and was a mentor to many young athletes including his four devoted sons.

Some of Bill’s favorite memories with the soccer teams and his fellow coaches include traveling to tournaments in Pittsburgh, Virginia Beach and Penn State.

Bill is lovingly survived by his wife Anne Marie Slomski Spring, his sons William J. Spring Jr. (Kayla), Nicholas A. Spring (Alena), Adam A. Spring (Lauren) and Daniel J. Spring (Malory), and his grandchildren Olivia Anne, Henrik William and Nolan Francis.

He is further survived by his sisters Mary Ellen Keown, Patti Verno (Greg) and Gloria Molella (Dave) and his brother Richard “Rip” Polesky and many nieces and nephews who loved their “LB” dearly.

Also survived by his dear cousins Joyce and Dick Billingsley.

Family and friends may call at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Monday April 25, 2022 from 11a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 1p.m.

The Church is located at 837 Bartlett Road Harborcreek.

Private burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc. 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

