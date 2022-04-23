4-22 ROUNDUP: Minich Duo Help Lift Redbank Baseball; Karns City Softball Walks It Off Against Knoch

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It was a good day to be a Minich.

Breckin Minich went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Tate Minich had a 2-for-2 day at the plate with a pair of doubles off the wall and an RBI as the Redbank Valley baseball team broke the game wide open late on the way to an 11-1 win over Keystone in six innings.

The Bulldogs banged out 14 hits in the win. Ty Carrier also had a three-hit day, and Owen Clouse had a double and a single.

Cam Wagner got the win, scattering five hits while striking out 10 and not issuing a walk in six innings.

Redbank led 3-0 after three innings before Keystone got on the board with its lone run in the top of the fourth.

It stayed a 3-1 game until the bottom of the fifth when Redbank put up a three-spot to take a 6-1 lead.

The Bulldogs ended it an inning later with five runs.

Seth Apel and Aiden Sell each had a pair of singles for Keystone.

Nick Cosper picked up the loss for the Panthers. He was charged with six runs, five earned, in five innings. She struck out four and walked just one.

CLARION 13/15, CRANBERRY 9/5 – Dawson Smail and Derek Smail had huge days as the Bobcats earned a doubleheader sweep of the Berries.

Derek Smail drove in three runs in the first game, a 13-9 win for Clarion. Dawson Smail was 2-for-3, scored three runs, and drove in two.

Ryan Alston got the Game 1 win, going four innings, striking out three.

In the nightcap, Clarion held a slim 6-5 lead in the fourth inning before erupting.

Alston had a four-RBI game. Dawson Smail and Devon Lauer each scored three runs and had a pair of hits.

Gary Matus picked up the win.

SOFTBALL

Abby Knapp went 3-for-4 with three RBI as Clarion-Limestone downed Keystone, 9-3.

Kendall Dunn also had a three-hit day for the Lions, who had 15 hits.

Regan Husted got the win in the circle. She gave up three runs on eight hits and overcame six walks to earn the victory.

Leah Exley went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for Keystone. Gabby Wolbert also had a pair of hits, including a double.

Exley got the loss.

KARNS CITY 6, KNOCH 5 – Jessica Dunn hit a walk-off single that scored Jada Polczynski to give the Gremlins a win over their District 7 foe at Diehl Stadium.

Polczynski led off the seventh with a single. Knoch then intentionally walked leadoff hitter Ashley Fox. Zoey King then drew a conventional walk to set the stage for Dunn’s heroics.

Marra Patton homered and also picked up the win in the circle. She also doubled.

Patton’s blast gave Karns City a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Gremlins led 5-3 after six, but the Knights tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run throwing error.

Rossi McMillen had a pair of hits, including a double, for the Karns City (6-1).

Dunn had two RBI, including the game-winning knock.

OIL CITY 13, A-C VALLEY 3 – Alivya Hartzell doubled and had two RBI, but the Falcons managed just five hits.

Payton Burk went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Maddie Wenner went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Nyssa Hanlon doubled, scored twice, and drove in a pair for Oil City, which had 13 hits.

