A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated sprinkles before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. South wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

