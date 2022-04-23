Charlotte Maxine Foster, 87, formerly of Franklin passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home in DuBois surrounded by her family.

Born on October 4, 1934 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Orrin Delbert and Florence Mabel (Morris) Jolley.

Charlotte married the love of her life, Clair R. Foster on December 30, 1954. Clair preceded her in death on April 4, 2016.

Charlotte was employed by UPMC Northwest as a Gift Shop Clerk for many years.

She also worked at Country Fair for a time.

She was a member of the Altantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church.

In her later years, she enjoyed attending the Treasure Lake Church in DuBois, PA.

Charlotte enjoyed singing at church, baking, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her dogs.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, she called to talk to her sister on a daily basis.

She enjoyed working at local businesses and talking to everyone she met.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her son, Stephen Foster and his wife, Rebecca of Clermont, FL; her daughters, Carole Rugh and her husband, Gene of Dubois, Jill Delaney and her husband, Dick of Franklin, and LuAnne Hart and her husband, Richard of Franklin; her grandchildren, Stacey Horn and her husband, Terry of Titusville, Dr. Jeffery Singleton and his wife, Melissa of Oil City, Amy Rankin and her husband, Jason of Oil City, Chad Rugh and his wife, Christina of Franklin, Rene Wells and her husband, JR of Dubois, Lacie Rea and her husband, Grant of Clintonville, Brett Snyder of Chicago, IL, Jacob Foster of Clermont, FL, and Logan Foster of Clermont, FL; her twenty-three great-grandchildren; her brother, Delbert Jolley of North Carolina; her sister, Betty Dean of Franklin; and her special niece, Kelly McNerney.

In addition to her parents and husband, Charlotte is preceded in death by her brother, William Jolley.

As per the family’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

A memorial service for Charlotte will be held at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Charlotte will be laid to rest in Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Charlotte’s memory to Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave, DuBois, PA 15801.

