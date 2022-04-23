Clarion County Recipe of the Day: German Pancake

Served with homemade buttermilk syrup, it’s an eye-opening treat!

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1 cup 2% milk



1 cup all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons butter, melted

Buttermilk syrup:

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1-1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons corn syrup

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Confectioners’ sugar

Fresh blueberries, optional

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the first four ingredients in a blender; process just until smooth.

-Pour melted butter into a 13×9-in. baking dish; tilt dish to coat. Add batter; bake, uncovered, until puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes.

-Meanwhile, place butter, sugar, buttermilk, corn syrup, and baking soda in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, for 7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.

-Remove pancake from oven. Dust with confectioners’ sugar; serve immediately with syrup and, if desired, fresh blueberries.

