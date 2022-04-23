 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: German Pancake

Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Served with homemade buttermilk syrup, it’s an eye-opening treat!

Ingredients

6 large eggs
1 cup 2% milk

1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter, melted

Buttermilk syrup:
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1-1/2 cups sugar
3/4 cup buttermilk
2 tablespoons corn syrup
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Confectioners’ sugar
Fresh blueberries, optional

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the first four ingredients in a blender; process just until smooth.

-Pour melted butter into a 13×9-in. baking dish; tilt dish to coat. Add batter; bake, uncovered, until puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes.

-Meanwhile, place butter, sugar, buttermilk, corn syrup, and baking soda in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, for 7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.

-Remove pancake from oven. Dust with confectioners’ sugar; serve immediately with syrup and, if desired, fresh blueberries.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

