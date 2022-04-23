CU Hosts Events in Advance of Remake Learning Days

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University will host various learning activities as a partner organization in “Remake Learning Days Across America” as the festival of learning returns to northwestern Pennsylvania.

As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America returns to the area and 16 other regions across the country with events designed to inspire active learning.

“During Remake Learning Days, we get to highlight innovation and become a connected community, helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a lifelong passion and a possible career path for our youth,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles ’07, ‘13G, spokesperson for Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA.

Now through May 23, regions around the country are hosting the nation’s biggest family-friendly festival of learning. With more than 1,000 events, Remake Learning Days has something for everyone to explore, including: Art, Maker, Science, Technology, Outdoor Learning, Youth Voice, and Professional Development for Educators.

Leading up to the May 12 Pennsylvania kick-off, please join these pre-festival events provided by Clarion University organizations and community outreach programs:

For more information and a complete schedule, visit remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa.

