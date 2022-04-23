 

CU Hosts Events in Advance of Remake Learning Days

Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

clarion-universityCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University will host various learning activities as a partner organization in “Remake Learning Days Across America” as the festival of learning returns to northwestern Pennsylvania.

As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America returns to the area and 16 other regions across the country with events designed to inspire active learning.

“During Remake Learning Days, we get to highlight innovation and become a connected community, helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a lifelong passion and a possible career path for our youth,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles ’07, ‘13G, spokesperson for Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA.

Now through May 23, regions around the country are hosting the nation’s biggest family-friendly festival of learning. With more than 1,000 events, Remake Learning Days has something for everyone to explore, including: Art, Maker, Science, Technology, Outdoor Learning, Youth Voice, and Professional Development for Educators.

Leading up to the May 12 Pennsylvania kick-off, please join these pre-festival events provided by Clarion University organizations and community outreach programs:

  • 10:00 a.m. to noon April 30, Family Bike Safety (Adventure Club)
  • Noon to 2:00 p.m. April 30, Salsa Time! (School of Education); preregistration required
  • Noon to 2:00 p.m. April 30, Rock Painting (Students Educating Young Children), April 30
  • 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. May 5, Cinco de Mayo STEAM Party (Community Learning Workshop); preregistration required

For more information and a complete schedule, visit remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa.


